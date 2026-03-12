Global X HealthTech ETF (NASDAQ:HEAL) Short Interest Up 96.4% in February

Global X HealthTech ETF (NASDAQ:HEAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,038 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the February 12th total of 1,547 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:HEAL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 47,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,297. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.13. Global X HealthTech ETF has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEAL. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X HealthTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X HealthTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Global X HealthTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X HealthTech ETF by 26,522.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X HealthTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

An ETF that invests in companies at the intersection of healthcare and technology, targeting innovations in drug discovery, medical devices, consumer healthcare, and analytics.

