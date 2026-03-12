American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading 2.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.4710 and last traded at $0.4710. Approximately 116,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4601.

American Lithium Trading Down 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $94.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, development and advancement of lithium-rich properties in North and South America. The company’s primary business activities center on identifying high-potential claystone and brine lithium deposits, conducting systematic exploration programs and advancing projects from early-stage exploration toward resource definition and eventual development. American Lithium’s work typically includes geological mapping, drilling, sampling and metallurgical testing to evaluate project economics and viability.

At the core of American Lithium’s portfolio is the TLC project in Clayton Valley, Nevada, where the company holds rights to claystone-hosted lithium mineralization immediately adjacent to a producing lithium mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.