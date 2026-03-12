Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wealthfront from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wealthfront from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wealthfront from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wealthfront to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wealthfront from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WLTH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wealthfront
Key Stories Impacting Wealthfront
Here are the key news stories impacting Wealthfront this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record annual revenue and record platform assets, with Q4 revenue of $96.1M beating consensus — a top?line datapoint that supports future growth expectations. Wealthfront Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced a share repurchase plan alongside the results, a capital-return action that can support the stock by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Wealthfront Announces Record Results and Share Repurchase Plan
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly (to $12.00) but kept an “overweight” rating — a vote of relative confidence from a major bank that implies meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Management materials and the full earnings call transcript/slide deck are available for investors to review the details and Q&A (useful for modeling but not an immediate price driver). Earnings Materials & Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” stance while lowering their target to $9.50 — a mixed analyst view that tempers but doesn’t flip overall sell/buy momentum. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Wealthfront missed on EPS (reported ($1.31) vs. consensus ($1.24)), a near?term earnings miss that investors punished because it raises concerns about profitability trajectory. Earnings Details
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts lowered forecasts and price targets after the print and the stock reportedly fell double digits in immediate trading — analyst downgrades and negative headlines are amplifying the sell?side reaction. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Wealthfront After Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have launched or flagged securities?litigation investigations into Wealthfront, adding legal and sentiment risk that often depresses share prices until resolved. Faruqi & Faruqi Investigation Reminder
Wealthfront Trading Down 4.0%
Shares of WLTH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,777. Wealthfront has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.88.
Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $96.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million.
Wealthfront Company Profile
Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.
The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wealthfront
- How China Accidentally Created Its Own Rare Earth Rival
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Read this or regret it forever
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Receive News & Ratings for Wealthfront Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealthfront and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.