Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wealthfront from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wealthfront from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wealthfront from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wealthfront to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wealthfront from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Wealthfront alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WLTH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wealthfront

Key Stories Impacting Wealthfront

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wealthfront in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wealthfront during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Wealthfront this week:

Wealthfront Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of WLTH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,777. Wealthfront has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $96.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million.

Wealthfront Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.

The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wealthfront Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealthfront and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.