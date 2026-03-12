36Kr Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 472 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the February 12th total of 854 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

36Kr Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of KRKR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871. 36Kr has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $21.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

36Kr Company Profile

Beijing 36Kr Holdings Inc, known as 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR), is a China?based digital media and services platform focused on the coverage and support of new economy enterprises. The company delivers news, in?depth analysis and research on technology startups, venture capital trends and innovation across the Chinese market. Its flagship online portal and mobile applications serve as primary channels for entrepreneurs, investors and industry professionals seeking timely information on emerging businesses and disruptive technologies.

In addition to editorial content, 36Kr offers a suite of subscription?based membership services that provide premium research reports, proprietary databases and exclusive interviews with founders and investors.

