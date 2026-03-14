37,043 Shares in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in America Movil during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of America Movil by 16.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 54,152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of America Movil by 2,189.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America Movil by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 102,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in America Movil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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America Movil Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AMX opened at $22.98 on Friday. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). America Movil had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Santander cut America Movil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on America Movil in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of America Movil from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $23.60) on shares of America Movil in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMX

America Movil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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