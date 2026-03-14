Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 45,613 Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 93.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

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Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 364.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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