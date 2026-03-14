34,795 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA Bought by Olde Wealth Management LLC

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 1.5% of Olde Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Olde Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 436,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $133.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $143.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -240.24 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

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