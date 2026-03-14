Citigroup Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $130.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $134.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.73.
View Our Latest Analysis on BNTX
BioNTech Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of BioNTech
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. EFG International AG purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in BioNTech by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.
BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.
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