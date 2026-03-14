Citigroup Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $130.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $134.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.73.

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BioNTech Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Shares of BNTX opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.51. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. EFG International AG purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in BioNTech by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

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BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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