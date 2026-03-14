Olde Wealth Management LLC Invests $13.01 Million in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,014,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Olde Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Olde Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. AJ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 157,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,397,000.

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Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VCRB opened at $77.24 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

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