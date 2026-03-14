RW Investment Management LLC Sells 848,422 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

RW Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848,422 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 4.8% of RW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RW Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $46,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 350.8% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $61.04 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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