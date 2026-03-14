NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,432,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,635,471,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,019,000 after purchasing an additional 446,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $693,736,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,193,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 966,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,628,000 after buying an additional 219,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

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Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $442.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $550.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,239.92. This trade represents a 29.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total value of $3,809,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,529.98. This represents a 55.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,675. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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