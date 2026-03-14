Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd Has $40.66 Million Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd reduced its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,902 shares during the quarter. Amer Sports accounts for 7.1% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd owned about 0.21% of Amer Sports worth $40,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 146.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amer Sports Price Performance

AS opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $42.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 target price on Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $49.00 price target on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura set a $39.80 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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