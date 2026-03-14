Olde Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,245 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 462.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $133,000.

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JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $86.94 and a 52-week high of $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.27.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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