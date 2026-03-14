OCO Capital Partners L.P. Has $56.64 Million Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises 18.2% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $56,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 35.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.9% in the third quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,254,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,929,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apollo Global Management Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE APO opened at $104.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo Sports Capital completed its transaction to become majority shareholder of Atlético de Madrid — a strategic sports/brand investment that could boost fee-generating assets and long?term returns from the sports platform. Read More.

Apollo Sports Capital completed its transaction to become majority shareholder of Atlético de Madrid — a strategic sports/brand investment that could boost fee-generating assets and long?term returns from the sports platform. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management signaled plans to mark private?credit assets more frequently (eventually daily), a move intended to increase transparency and address investor outflows that have pressured the sector — this may reassure investors in Apollo’s large private?credit platform. Read More.

Management signaled plans to mark private?credit assets more frequently (eventually daily), a move intended to increase transparency and address investor outflows that have pressured the sector — this may reassure investors in Apollo’s large private?credit platform. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Apollo?led funds provided $500M to an Adani Energy unit via a long?dated private bond — another illustration of ongoing deal activity and fee/interest income generation in Apollo’s credit and infrastructure businesses. Read More.

Apollo?led funds provided $500M to an Adani Energy unit via a long?dated private bond — another illustration of ongoing deal activity and fee/interest income generation in Apollo’s credit and infrastructure businesses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector coverage highlighting risks in private credit (withdrawals, opacity, AI disruption) is raising awareness of industry headwinds but is not Apollo?specific; it frames why Apollo’s valuation/marking moves matter. Read More.

Macro/sector coverage highlighting risks in private credit (withdrawals, opacity, AI disruption) is raising awareness of industry headwinds but is not Apollo?specific; it frames why Apollo’s valuation/marking moves matter. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class?action suits and investor alerts have been filed/issued alleging disclosure failures linked to reporting about Apollo’s past business ties (the “Epstein files”). Hagens Berman and others filed/alerted this week seeking damages for purchasers during May 10, 2021–Feb 21, 2026. This creates legal, reputational and potential financial risk (discovery, fines, settlements). Read More.

Multiple securities class?action suits and investor alerts have been filed/issued alleging disclosure failures linked to reporting about Apollo’s past business ties (the “Epstein files”). Hagens Berman and others filed/alerted this week seeking damages for purchasers during May 10, 2021–Feb 21, 2026. This creates legal, reputational and potential financial risk (discovery, fines, settlements). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several plaintiff firms (Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Schall, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Portnoy, others) have issued notices/reminders about lead?plaintiff deadlines (May 1, 2026) and filed suits — the concentrated media/legal activity increases near?term headline risk and could pressure sentiment until resolved. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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