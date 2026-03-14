Olde Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 92,974 Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Olde Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Olde Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,515,000 after buying an additional 83,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 66,118 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 56,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 374,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares during the period.

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Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

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