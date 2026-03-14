Oasis Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned 0.10% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $6.49 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 69.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $256.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.50 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company’s portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.