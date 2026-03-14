P2 Capital Partners LLC Sells 89,983 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

P2 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,983 shares during the period. CBIZ comprises about 17.5% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned 3.15% of CBIZ worth $90,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 165.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6,847.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

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CBIZ Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:CBZ opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $542.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBIZ

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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