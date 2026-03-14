Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Prudential PLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CRWD opened at $441.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.31. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.99, a PEG ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike News Summary

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley raised ratings or reiterated bullish views this week, and market commentary notes Morgan Stanley is “doubling down” on CrowdStrike, supporting near-term demand for the stock. CrowdStrike Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank Morgan Stanley Is Doubling Down on CrowdStrike

Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley raised ratings or reiterated bullish views this week, and market commentary notes Morgan Stanley is “doubling down” on CrowdStrike, supporting near-term demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Strategic product integration with AI browser providers — CrowdStrike announced Falcon Cyber Shield integration into Perplexity’s Comet AI browser (Comet Enterprise), expanding Falcon’s addressable market in AI-native tooling and addressing AI-enabled threat vectors. That partnership is a tangible revenue/expansion catalyst as enterprises adopt AI. CrowdStrike and Perplexity Partner

Strategic product integration with AI browser providers — CrowdStrike announced Falcon Cyber Shield integration into Perplexity’s Comet AI browser (Comet Enterprise), expanding Falcon’s addressable market in AI-native tooling and addressing AI-enabled threat vectors. That partnership is a tangible revenue/expansion catalyst as enterprises adopt AI. Positive Sentiment: Positive media/analyst narratives on momentum and AI leadership — several outlets (Zacks, MSN, The Motley Fool) profile CrowdStrike as a top momentum/AI-security name vs. peers (e.g., Palo Alto Networks), which can attract growth-oriented flows. Why CrowdStrike is a Top Momentum Stock (MSN) CrowdStrike vs. Palo Alto Networks (Fool)

Positive media/analyst narratives on momentum and AI leadership — several outlets (Zacks, MSN, The Motley Fool) profile CrowdStrike as a top momentum/AI-security name vs. peers (e.g., Palo Alto Networks), which can attract growth-oriented flows. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported this week appears inconsistent or erroneous (sources show zero shares/NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal to factor into near-term price moves. (Data anomaly noted 3/11–3/12.)

Short-interest data reported this week appears inconsistent or erroneous (sources show zero shares/NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal to factor into near-term price moves. (Data anomaly noted 3/11–3/12.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability remain potential headwinds — CrowdStrike trades at a very high market cap and currently shows negative trailing P/E metrics, which could temper upside if growth slows or guidance disappoints. (Investors should weigh upgrades/partnerships against valuation risk.)

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total transaction of $398,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,849,868.58. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $40,424,241. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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