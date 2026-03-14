Prudential PLC Sells 16,282 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.08% of Futu worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 6,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Futu by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

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Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $141.14 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $202.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Futu had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $827.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.06.

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Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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