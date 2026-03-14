NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Hawkins worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 12.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 74.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Hawkins from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Insider Activity at Hawkins

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.29 per share, for a total transaction of $193,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 50,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,766.03. The trade was a 3.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawkins Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $139.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.72 and a 52-week high of $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.45.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $244.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 19.24%.

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN) is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins’ product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

Further Reading

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