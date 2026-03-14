NorthRock Partners LLC Has $222.94 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,529 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $222,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,764,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,642,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,860,000 after purchasing an additional 198,401 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,781,000 after purchasing an additional 402,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,645,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,451,000 after buying an additional 52,840 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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