Prudential PLC Buys 62,153 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $589,122,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Exelon by 134,604.0% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,557,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,137,000 after buying an additional 3,554,891 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Exelon by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,593,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,875,000 after buying an additional 3,476,942 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Exelon by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,118 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,077,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.93.

Key Exelon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases lifted sentiment—JPMorgan raised its target to $53 (while keeping a neutral rating), and other outlets report a $3 lift with at least one firm maintaining an outperform view. These raises signal modest upside from analyst revisions and helped buying interest. JPMorgan Price Target Raise Other Price Target Coverage

Analyst target increases lifted sentiment—JPMorgan raised its target to $53 (while keeping a neutral rating), and other outlets report a $3 lift with at least one firm maintaining an outperform view. These raises signal modest upside from analyst revisions and helped buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Technical/retail interest: Investor’s Business Daily flagged EXC as hitting a high and entering a buy zone off a flat base, which can attract momentum traders and retail flows. IBD Technical Note

Technical/retail interest: Investor’s Business Daily flagged EXC as hitting a high and entering a buy zone off a flat base, which can attract momentum traders and retail flows. Neutral Sentiment: ComEd (Exelon’s Illinois utility) launched a Low?Income Discount program in line with state law—positive for regulatory relations and social goals but potentially modestly dilutive to near-term residential margins depending on enrollment. ComEd LID Program

ComEd (Exelon’s Illinois utility) launched a Low?Income Discount program in line with state law—positive for regulatory relations and social goals but potentially modestly dilutive to near-term residential margins depending on enrollment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses on valuation and capex: Coverage assessing Exelon’s valuation after recent share momentum and planned capex growth suggests investors are weighing higher investment needs against steady cash generation—this keeps opinions mixed until clarity on returns from capex. Valuation & Capex Assessment

Analyses on valuation and capex: Coverage assessing Exelon’s valuation after recent share momentum and planned capex growth suggests investors are weighing higher investment needs against steady cash generation—this keeps opinions mixed until clarity on returns from capex. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage: a financial survey comparing PPL and Exelon offers bench-marking for investors but does not materially change Exelon’s outlook by itself. PPL vs EXC Survey

Comparative coverage: a financial survey comparing PPL and Exelon offers bench-marking for investors but does not materially change Exelon’s outlook by itself. Negative Sentiment: Relative performance questions: commentary asking whether Exelon is underperforming broader indices highlights investor concerns about lagging returns despite recent gains—this can cap enthusiasm among benchmark-focused managers. Underperformance Coverage

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

See Also

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