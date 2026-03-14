RW Investment Management LLC Has $142.47 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

RW Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,327 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 14.7% of RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RW Investment Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $142,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burk Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burk Holdings LLC now owns 587,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 78,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,553,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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