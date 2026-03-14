Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1%

KMI stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,248 over the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333,986 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,845,000 after buying an additional 3,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 54.5% during the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 10,597,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,563,000 after buying an additional 3,739,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an overweight rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data?center buildout, which is increasing on?site power demand and could boost natural?gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Data Center Boom Drives Natural Gas Use

Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data?center buildout, which is increasing on?site power demand and could boost natural?gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short?term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. KMI Trending Stock (Zacks)

Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short?term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting long?term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy?and?hold investors but is unlikely to change near?term fundamentals. 5?Year Performance Retrospective

Coverage highlighting long?term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy?and?hold investors but is unlikely to change near?term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Forbes 2026 World’s Billionaires

Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Stifel raised its target to $33 but kept a hold rating; that target implies limited or slight downside from current prices and reflects caution among some analysts about meaningful near?term upside. Stifel price target raise

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.