Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $387.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.85.

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Adobe Stock Down 7.6%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $249.32 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.88 and its 200 day moving average is $323.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.23%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above?consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI?led acceleration, which supports the company’s long?term revenue mix and margins. Adobe Delivers Record Q1 Results

Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above?consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI?led acceleration, which supports the company’s long?term revenue mix and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Adobe Q1 earnings & guidance

Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short?squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear.

Short?interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short?squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear. Negative Sentiment: DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard?to?cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer?facing remediation burden. Adobe agrees to pay $150 million to resolve alleged violations

DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard?to?cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer?facing remediation burden. Negative Sentiment: CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near?term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Shantanu Narayen Announces Decision to Transition as Adobe’s CEO

CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near?term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower targets amplify selling — Several firms cut price targets or moved to neutral/equal?weight, citing CEO transition and mixed ARR trends, which pressured sentiment and triggered further mark?downs. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Adobe Following Q1 Earnings

Adobe Company Profile

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Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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