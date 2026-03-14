25,369 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Purchased by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $14,278,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 33.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $4,008,000. Amundi increased its position in IQVIA by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,279,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,722,000 after purchasing an additional 405,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,368,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.13.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE IQV opened at $164.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.58 and a 200-day moving average of $206.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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