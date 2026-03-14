Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.30.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Down 2.1%
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 74.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Key Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras News
Here are the key news stories impacting Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Petrobras will raise diesel prices to distributors by 0.38 reais per liter starting March 14, which should help near?term revenue and margins after the recent oil shock. Brazil’s Petrobras to raise diesel prices after oil shock
- Positive Sentiment: Petrobras signed a $736 million deal with Oceanica for six offshore support vessels to expand subsea inspection, maintenance and intervention capacity across Brazil’s offshore fields — a capex push that supports sustained production and field uptime. Petrobras Inks $736 Million Offshore Vessel Contracts With Oceanica
- Positive Sentiment: P?78 FPSO achieved first gas injection just 61 days after first oil, which should lift output at the Buzios pre?salt field and support production guidance. This operational milestone reduces execution risk on growth projects. Petrobras Achieves Key Milestone With P-78 FPSO’s First Gas Injection
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a buy on Petrobras, adding institutional support to the thesis that the company can deliver on upstream growth and cash generation. Goldman Sachs Remains a Buy on Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR)
- Neutral Sentiment: Long?term performance write?ups highlight how a decade?long investment in Petrobras would have performed — useful context for long?term investors but not an immediate price driver. Here’s How Much a $1000 Investment in Petrobras Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary on Brazil ETF (EWZ) and oil prices underscores that Petrobras remains highly correlated to oil — positive for upside if oil stays elevated, but also increases volatility risk. If Oil Holds Above $90, EWZ Investors Are Going To Be In For A Wild Ride
- Negative Sentiment: Petrobras’ board approved joining Brazil’s newly announced diesel commercialization subsidy program (pending regulator details). Investors often view government subsidy programs as a potential source of political interference or margin constraints unless compensation terms fully protect the company. Petrobras Joins Brazil’s Diesel Subsidy Program to Stabilize Prices
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies downgraded Petrobras from buy to hold and trimmed its price target to $19 (from $20.30), signaling more cautious near?term expectations and reducing some analyst momentum. Jefferies downgrades Petrobras
About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
Petro?leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.
Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.
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