Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.30.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Down 2.1%

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

Shares of PBR opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.51. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 74.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Key Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras News

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About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

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Petro?leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.

Further Reading

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