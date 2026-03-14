Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $123,840.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $123,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,972.32. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 8,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $156,960.00.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of UUUU opened at $18.67 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 30.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 130.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. ARP Global Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Retirement LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $26.75 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Company Profile

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Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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