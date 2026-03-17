Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 554,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 253,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 60,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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