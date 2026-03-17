Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.20. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 9,780 shares.

Escalon Medical Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

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Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

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