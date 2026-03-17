Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.