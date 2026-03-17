Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. iA Financial set a $95.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $94.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.9%

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $965.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.52 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (NYSE: MSM) is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products serving a broad range of industrial customers across North America. The company offers an extensive portfolio of cutting tools, abrasives, measuring and inspection instruments, fasteners, safety supplies and other essential components used in manufacturing, metalworking and production environments. MSC delivers products through a multi-channel distribution network, including an extensive branch system, e-commerce platform and dedicated sales force.

In addition to its core product offerings, MSC Industrial Direct provides value-added services designed to improve productivity and reduce downtime for its customers.

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