Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $1.84 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Astera Labs by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 141.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $262.90.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,452,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,863,615.59. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $1,485,843.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 192,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,781,796.23. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,292 shares of company stock worth $27,676,069. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.