Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $75,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 490.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,836.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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