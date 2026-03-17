Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $11.48. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 11,305 shares.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NPV) is a closed-end investment company advised by Nuveen Asset Management. The fund’s primary objective is to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal and Virginia state personal income taxes by investing in a diversified portfolio of municipal debt securities.
The portfolio is focused on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia and its political subdivisions, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds financing education, transportation, public utilities and other essential infrastructure.
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