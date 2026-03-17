Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $11.48. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 11,305 shares.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.

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Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 280,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 61,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NPV) is a closed-end investment company advised by Nuveen Asset Management. The fund’s primary objective is to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal and Virginia state personal income taxes by investing in a diversified portfolio of municipal debt securities.

The portfolio is focused on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia and its political subdivisions, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds financing education, transportation, public utilities and other essential infrastructure.

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