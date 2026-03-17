Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and traded as high as $38.17. Vinci shares last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 183,004 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCISY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised Vinci from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Vinci Stock Up 1.4%

Vinci Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

(Get Free Report)

Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) is a France-based integrated concessions and construction company that develops, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities. The group’s activities span large-scale civil engineering and building projects, operation of transport infrastructure, and specialist energy and technical services. Vinci serves public and private clients with capabilities across the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term asset management and operation.

Vinci’s principal business lines include construction (building, civil engineering and major projects), energy and information & communication technology services, and concessions.

Further Reading

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