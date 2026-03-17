ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as low as C$3.05. ECN Capital shares last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 505,300 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.18.

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ECN Capital Stock Up 1.3%

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.21. The stock has a market cap of C$870.55 million, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

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With managed assets of US$7.6 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American-based banks, institutional investors, insurance company, pension plan, bank and credit union partners (collectively, its ” Partners “). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically consumer (manufactured housing and recreational vehicle and marine) loans and commercial (floorplan and rental) loans. Its Partners are seeking high-quality assets to match with their deposits, term insurance or other liabilities.

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