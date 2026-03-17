PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.47. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.5750, with a volume of 44,867 shares traded.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
The PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income plus capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in a global mix of common stocks, convertible securities, fixed-income instruments, currencies and derivative instruments, providing investors with broad exposure to both equity and credit markets around the world.
To achieve its objectives, PGP combines traditional security selection with an overlay strategy that employs equity futures and currency forwards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.