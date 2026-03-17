PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.47. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.5750, with a volume of 44,867 shares traded.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

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PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGP. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter.

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The PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income plus capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in a global mix of common stocks, convertible securities, fixed-income instruments, currencies and derivative instruments, providing investors with broad exposure to both equity and credit markets around the world.

To achieve its objectives, PGP combines traditional security selection with an overlay strategy that employs equity futures and currency forwards.

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