Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 412,350 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the February 12th total of 469,710 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,601 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 48,601 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beamr Imaging

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Beamr Imaging by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Beamr Imaging by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beamr Imaging in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beamr Imaging during the third quarter worth $33,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Beamr Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ BMR opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. Beamr Imaging has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beamr Imaging ( NASDAQ:BMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beamr Imaging in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Beamr Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beamr Imaging

About Beamr Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ: BMR) is a technology company specializing in perceptual image and video compression solutions. The company develops software encoders and cloud-based optimization tools that reduce file sizes while preserving visual quality. Its proprietary technology analyzes visual data in accordance with human perception, allowing media providers to deliver high-resolution content with lower bandwidth consumption.

Beamr’s product suite includes an image optimization SDK, a video encoder that supports multiple codecs, and an API for cloud integration.

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