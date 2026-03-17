Short Interest in JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Declines By 12.3%

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 530,574 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the February 12th total of 605,322 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,461,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,461,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JIADE in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JIADE presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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JIADE Trading Down 15.9%

Shares of JDZG opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. JIADE has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $6.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.

JIADE Company Profile

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JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

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