ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 822,041 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 12th total of 933,591 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,218,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,218,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $153.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 620.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $497,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

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