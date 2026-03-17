Contrasting Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) and John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) and Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Hancock Investors Trust and Compass Diversified”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Hancock Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Compass Diversified $1.87 billion 0.24 -$226.41 million ($3.88) -1.56

Profitability

John Hancock Investors Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass Diversified.

This table compares John Hancock Investors Trust and Compass Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Hancock Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A Compass Diversified -12.09% 24.48% -0.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for John Hancock Investors Trust and Compass Diversified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Hancock Investors Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified 2 3 1 0 1.83

Compass Diversified has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.56%. Given Compass Diversified’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Diversified is more favorable than John Hancock Investors Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of John Hancock Investors Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

John Hancock Investors Trust has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Diversified has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass Diversified beats John Hancock Investors Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

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John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. John Hancock Investors Trust was formed on January 29, 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Compass Diversified

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Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $100 million and $800 million in companies with an EBITDA between $15 million to $80 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Diversified was founded in 2006 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Costa Mesa, California.

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