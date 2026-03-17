Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,596 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 575.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.3%

VIPS stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. This is a boost from Vipshop’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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