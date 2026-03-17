Centiva Capital LP Invests $401,000 in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nutrien from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

See Also

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