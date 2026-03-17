Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 11.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Exelon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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