HighVista Strategies LLC Makes New $890,000 Investment in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

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Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.20. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 25,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $2,145,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,731.60. This trade represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $7,378,582.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 675,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,868,484.33. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,561 shares of company stock worth $17,097,428. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $84.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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