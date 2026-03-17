Jain Global LLC Purchases 174,863 Shares of Ferrovial SE $FER

Jain Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,863 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ferrovial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferrovial by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 40,717,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,987,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,987,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.30 price objective (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.42 to $70.93 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.12.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

FER stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. Ferrovial SE has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61.

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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