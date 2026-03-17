CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,519,079,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,259,000 after buying an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 57.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 882,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $471.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $647.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.55.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $574.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $576.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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