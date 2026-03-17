Linde PLC $LIN Position Lifted by Jain Global LLC

Jain Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in Linde by 4.9% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in Linde by 10.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Linde by 24.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $497.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.15. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $510.65. The company has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

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