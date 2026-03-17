Larson Financial Group LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,991 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 791,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 242.2% in the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 434,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0832 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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